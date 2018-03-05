Anthony Joshua Lands In Trouble After Making This ‘Sexist’ Comment About His Niece

World heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, 28, is currently facing a furious backlash after stating that he’ll be raising his son to be a man’s man, while women should grow up ‘respectful’ as they will one day be a wife.

The heavyweight world champion made the comments in an interview with GQ in 2017, which has now resurfaced online.

Watford-born father-of-one told the magazine he’s stricter with his niece than his son JJ, because she needs to learn ‘family morals’.

‘My view is you have to be a good woman, respectful, one day you will be someone’s wife. You have to learn family morals… what it is to be a good woman.’

Of his son, he declared: ‘He’s going to be a man’s man. He’ll want to spread his wings, be a Jack-the-lad, build his character.’

His comments provoked a furious backlash on Twitter with commenters branding his remarks ‘sexist’, while one bemoaned the fact he’d used his platform and influence to say he’d raise a girl to be ‘someone’s wife’.

Joshua shocked fans by revealing he had a secret child in April 2016, when his son was six-months old.

He had gone to great lengths to keep the news of his son’s birth secret, even buying a £500,000 flat in Finchley, north London for his on/off girlfriend Nicole who he went to school with.

Meanwhile, the athlete moved back into his mother Yeta Odusanya’s council flat in North London, despite earning £15 million from his career-changing fight against Wladimir Klitschko last April.

The 2012 Olympic gold-medallist is set to defends his IBF, IBO and WBA belts against Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium on March 31.

Via Daily Mail UK

