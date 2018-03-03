Entertainment, Trending

Anthony Joshua’s Stance on Women: 3 Things You Should Know

When it comes to discussing issue bothering on gender, one has to tow the line of caution, so as not to step on the wrong foot. Looks like that is exactly what heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshu failed to recognise. So, why is AJ currently the object of discussion? Well, here is why

The Interview

The bashing comes after a year-old interview resurfaced online where the world heavyweight champion said he is not strict with his son because of his gender.

In March 2017, Joshua was asked about whether he is a strict father to his son, Joseph in a  GQ interview, the 28-year-old said that he wants his son to ‘spread his wings’ but that he is ‘stricter’ with his niece.

What he said

‘I don’t think I’m that strict with Joseph, I don’t know why,’ he said.’But with my niece I’m strict. I think it is because she is older, but also he’s a boy – he’s going to be a man’s man, he’ll want to spread his wings, be a Jack-the-lad, build his character.’ He added: ‘But I am sure there are things I will be strict about. But with my niece, there is none of that Jack-the-lad nonsense for her!’ ‘My view is you have to be a good woman, respectful, one day you will be someone’s wife, you have to learn family morals… what it is to be a good woman.’ His comments did not go down well with fans on Twitter who slammed the boxer for his viewpoint.

What the fans are saying


 

 

Anthony Joshua is a British Nigerian professional boxer. He is currently a unified world heavyweight champion, having held the IBF title since 2016, and the WBA and IBO titles since 2017 and he is 28years old.


