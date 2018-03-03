Anthony Joshua’s Stance on Women: 3 Things You Should Know

When it comes to discussing issue bothering on gender, one has to tow the line of caution, so as not to step on the wrong foot. Looks like that is exactly what heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshu failed to recognise. So, why is AJ currently the object of discussion? Well, here is why

The Interview

The bashing comes after a year-old interview resurfaced online where the world heavyweight champion said he is not strict with his son because of his gender.

In March 2017, Joshua was asked about whether he is a strict father to his son, Joseph in a GQ interview, the 28-year-old said that he wants his son to ‘spread his wings’ but that he is ‘stricter’ with his niece.

What he said

‘I don’t think I’m that strict with Joseph, I don’t know why,’ he said.’But with my niece I’m strict. I think it is because she is older, but also he’s a boy – he’s going to be a man’s man, he’ll want to spread his wings, be a Jack-the-lad, build his character.’ He added: ‘But I am sure there are things I will be strict about. But with my niece, there is none of that Jack-the-lad nonsense for her!’ ‘My view is you have to be a good woman, respectful, one day you will be someone’s wife, you have to learn family morals… what it is to be a good woman.’ His comments did not go down well with fans on Twitter who slammed the boxer for his viewpoint.

What the fans are saying

Reading up on the Anthony Joshua statement saddens me but it’s not an AJ problem guys, we are the products of our society and we are all guilty — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) March 3, 2018

Anthony Joshua letting us know his son is allowed to ‘build character’ whilst his niece must prepare to ‘be a wife’ Forget all the potential imbedded in her, forget her hopes and dreams because that’s all she must prepare for in life apparently🙄 — TheFishTankUK (@TheFishTankUK) March 2, 2018

I think Anthony Joshua doesn't want his niece to end up being a bitter and frustrated woman hiding behind feminism. Simple. — Oyintare Kantu (@oyintarenk) March 3, 2018

All the skets mad at anthony joshua coz he dont want his niece to grow up and a be a hor like them lol. They mad as hell — JAVON. 'Gym carey' (@JavonReal) March 2, 2018

Anthony Joshua that’s a successful black man…obviously has met a lot of women throwing themselves at him…a lot of women he never wants his niece to be like but Tweminists are out here being triggered…again Sigh — BREZZIDENT! (@OlaTheOG) March 2, 2018





Anthony Joshua is a British Nigerian professional boxer. He is currently a unified world heavyweight champion, having held the IBF title since 2016, and the WBA and IBO titles since 2017 and he is 28years old.