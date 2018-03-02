News Feed

Anxiety As Tanker Laden With Petrol Tumbles On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

According to a report by Daily Sun, there was anxiety and palpable fear on Friday morning as a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), tumbled at Iyana-Ilogbo axis along  the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, spilling its content in the process.

The incident, naturally led to huge gridlock on that stretch of road.

It was gathered that the tanker was travelling from Abeokuta to Lagos when the incident occurred.

The tanker was said to have tumbled to the bad condition of the road.

Motorists travelling inward and outward Abeokuta were forced to divert to other inner routes inside Ilogbo, Onihale, and Ijoko among others.

Gridlock had also built on these adjoining roads, which are also in bad shape.

It was gathered that fire fighters and operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the police and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corp soon cordoned off the area to avert any calamity.

Details later…

