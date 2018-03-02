News Feed

Arsenal Identify Credible Replacement For Arsene Wenger

 

Julian Nagelsmann

Arsenal have identified Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger, according to Daily Star.

The 30-year-old emerged as one of the hottest managerial prospects in world football after guiding Hoffenheim to a surprise Champions League place last season.

New head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who recently arrived from Borussia Dortmund, is reportedly pushing for the Gunners to land Nagelsmann.

In other news, Arsenal will make a move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez in the summer, reports  El Gol Digital.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of world football’s most highly rated young defenders, and has a release clause of around £57 million.

While they will pursue the Uruguayan, Arsenal have also ruled out a move for Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij, with Liverpool considered the front-runners for the Dutch centre-back. 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Wife Checks Husband’s Phone For The First Time After Six Years Of Marriage…What She Discovered Will Shock You

Only Son Who Married A Second Wife In Order To Have A Male Child, Now Has Six Daughters

Boyfriend Butchers Girlfriend After He Allegedly Caught Her Flirting With Another Guy (Graphic Photo)

Nigerian Man Reportedly Marries 15-Year-Old Indian Girl (Photos)

Read The Dramatic Reason Why This Lady Abandoned A Job Interview

2019: Why Buhari May Lose In Bauchi State – Nasiru Darazo

#BBnaija: Bambam’s Management Clears The Air After Her ‘Toilet Incident’ With Teddy A

Abomination! Evil Father Joins Son In S*xually Abusing Daughter In Cross River (Photos)

Love In The Air: Mercy Johnson Spotted In Loved-Up Position With Husband In Beautiful New Photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *