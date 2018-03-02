Arsenal Identify Credible Replacement For Arsene Wenger

Julian Nagelsmann

Arsenal have identified Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger, according to Daily Star.

The 30-year-old emerged as one of the hottest managerial prospects in world football after guiding Hoffenheim to a surprise Champions League place last season.

New head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who recently arrived from Borussia Dortmund, is reportedly pushing for the Gunners to land Nagelsmann.

In other news, Arsenal will make a move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez in the summer, reports El Gol Digital.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of world football’s most highly rated young defenders, and has a release clause of around £57 million.

While they will pursue the Uruguayan, Arsenal have also ruled out a move for Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij, with Liverpool considered the front-runners for the Dutch centre-back.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria