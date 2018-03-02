Arsenal Won’t Be My Last Club – Aubameyang Speaks After 3-0 Thrashing By Man City

Just after Arsenal’s embarrassing two leg defeat to Manchester City on Thursday night, super star striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, voiced out that the Gunners will not be his last club.

Though the striker backed his unsettled boss Wenger, while insisting that he is happy with his decision to join Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January.

When asked about his difficult start with the Gunners, Aubameyang told Sky Sports: ‘I think it is a difficult moment, but I think we’ve played against great teams, and I think we just have to be united, keep going, working hard and that’s the way to follow.

‘He is a great manager, everyone knows it. OK, it is not an easy moment, but we have to give our best to show him that we play for him and give everything for him.’

Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal for a fee of £56million, revealed that Arsenal were the only club to make a ‘real’ offer for him in the January transfer window.

‘It was the next step for me, it’s a big club. For me it’s a bit bigger than Dortmund, and this was a good step for me and my career,’ he said.

‘I didn’t want to go, for example, to China, because I want to do a lot of things here in Europe before I think about China or America.

‘Arsenal were the only club who made an offer, a real offer, and I’m really happy, because it’s a good club.’

