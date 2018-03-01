News Feed

Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, Vow To Fight For Wenger

 

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Arsenal January signings, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, have vowed to ‘fight’ for the Gunners long serving manager, Arsene Wenger.

The pair disclosed this after training with Arsenal team on Wednesday ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash against Manchester City.

“It is a pleasure to work with him. Of course, it is not very easy for him,” ‎Mkhitaryan, who is set to return against City, told Sky Sports.

“But we have to play for the club, for him, because he is a big role model for this team, a big person at this club, so we have to show we are ready to fight for him.

“It’s not the easiest time for the club, but we are here to help, do our best, and put Arsenal on the level that it was before. I know it’s not going to be easy, but we’re trying, and doing our best.”

Aubameyang added: “He is a great manager, everyone knows it.

“It is not an easy moment but we have to give our best to show him that we play for him and give everything for him.”

Wenger has come under serious pressure following Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The North London club are currently sixth in the Premier League table on 45 points, and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for the second season running.

