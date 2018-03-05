“Babies are monsters that want their mothers dead why do women create them?” – Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, John Legend’s wife cries out

So pregnant Chrissy Teigen who is expecting her second child with husband and singer, John Legend couldn’t help but sarcastically tell how much of a task it is to create a newborn.

Teigen may have made being pregnant look awesome and all fun but on Saturday, the 32-year-old model lost her cool and tweeted jokingly,

“This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick,” before joking, “Why do we create these monsters they want us dead?”

Some people might be shocked at the tune she’s singing now following what she said when she was expecting her firstborn Luna, she spoke about how much she loved being pregnant.

But we think she’s feeling more symptomatic now, maybe because she’s going to have a boy, looks like boys tend to give hell lol, sure so many mum’s can relate as some pregnancies run much more smoothly than others.