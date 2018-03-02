Bags Of Smuggled Rice Concealed In Petrol Tanker Intercepted By Nigerian Customs

The Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service, for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Command, has disclosed on Friday in Sokoto on how the command intercepted bags of smuggled rice.

File photo: Customs intercepting rice

The Nigeria Customs Service, says it has arrested a suspect in Sokoto who allegedly smuggled 460 bags of imported rice concealed in a petrol tank.

The Comptroller for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Command of NCS, Nasir Ahmad, made the disclosure on Friday in Sokoto.

Mr. Ahmad said the smuggled items, which were intercepted along Sokoto-Illela road, had N7.8 million duty paid value.

He said when the bags of rice were removed from the tank they had been contaminated by black oil, which is dangerous to human health.

The controller advised smugglers to find alternative legal means of livelihood and stop undermining the nation’s economy.

He solicited for relevant information from the public to assist the command track down smugglers.

(NAN)