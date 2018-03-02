News Feed

Bags Of Smuggled Rice Concealed In Petrol Tanker Intercepted By Nigerian Customs

The Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service, for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Command, has disclosed on Friday in Sokoto on how the command intercepted bags of smuggled rice.
 

File photo: Customs intercepting rice

The Nigeria Customs Service, says it has arrested a suspect in Sokoto who allegedly smuggled 460 bags of imported rice concealed in a petrol tank.

The Comptroller for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Command of NCS, Nasir Ahmad, made the disclosure on Friday in Sokoto.

Mr. Ahmad said the smuggled items, which were intercepted along Sokoto-Illela road, had N7.8 million duty paid value.

He said when the bags of rice were removed from the tank they had been contaminated by black oil, which is dangerous to human health.

The controller advised smugglers to find alternative legal means of livelihood and stop undermining the nation’s economy.

He solicited for relevant information from the public to assist the command track down smugglers.

(NAN)

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Manchester City Coach, Guardiola Speaks As Imminent Sack Looms Around Wenger

INEC Committee Finally Reacts To Underage Voting In Kano

Beautiful Photos From Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s 76th Birthday Celebration

Viewers Shocked As Popular Actress Drinks Her Own Urine Live On TV (Photos)

UPDATE: Video Of Aisha Wakil Speaking On Contact With Boko Haram, Condition Of Abducted Schoolgirls

Former Minister Dumps PDP for APC

Lagos Area Boys Shoot Police Officer Dead (Graphic Photos)

Police Speaks On Alleged Attempt To Arrest Dino Melaye As Senator Cries Out Over Another Assassination

Anxiety As Tanker Laden With Petrol Tumbles On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *