BBC Journalist Lash Out At Nigerian Minister As Dapchi Schoolgirls Are Still Missing

The outspoken Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, had on Thursday attended the 2018 West African Golf Tour which held at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, and some people are not happy about it.

An international journalist with The BBC, Stephanie Hegarty, who is not impressed with the minister’s decision to attend the event, took to her Twitter page and lashed out at the minister, saying that he should be more concerned with the Dapchi missing schoolgirls who are yet to be found.

