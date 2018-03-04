Entertainment

Bbnaija 2018: Bam Bam And I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend- Teddy A

Big Brother Naija housemate Teddy A has reportedly revealed that his relationship with fellow housemate Bam Bam is just for show.

He revealed this during his diary session last night when Big Brother asked Teddy which relationship in the house he felt was genuine, he said just his and probably Alex and Leo.

Then he went on to say, when he got into the house, he told everyone who cared to listen that he had a girlfriend.

He said he even let Bam Bam know and told her not to come close. However, as time went by, their arguments stopped and he got to see a different side of her.

He said that doesn’t change the fact that he has a girlfriend. On a second thought, he said he hopes he still does, considering what has gone down in the house between himself and Bam Bam.

In essence, he defined the situation with Bam Bam as just having fun despite having s*x with her in the toilet on live TV.

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

Folarin Falana, Falz set to release his debut cinematic production Falz Experience: The Movie

Popular Nollywood Actor, Okon Reveals What He Saw For The First Time In His Life When He Was In Germany

My Boyfriend Doesn’t Complain When I Flaunt My Bum Bum – Popular Nollywood Actress Slam Haters

Popular Veteran Singer, Sir Shina Peter Claims He’s Bigger Than His Video Director Son, Clarence Peters

Nigerian Comedian, Ushbebe Denies Having Beef With DJ Cuppy

DJ Neptune Gifts Out Agbada He Wore For #BBNaija Party To Twitter User Who Asked For It | Photos

Wizkid Shares Enviable Photos Of His 3 Month Old Baby, Zion

#BBNaija2018: Leo Reveals Why Tobi & Cee-C Always Fight (See Why)

#BBNaija2018: Why I Hate Tobi’s Presence Around Me – Cee-C

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *