BBNaija 2018: How Ahneeka Stunned Everyone After Winning The Friday Night Arena Games

The Friday Night Arena Games at the ongoing Big Brother Naija TV show, have been male dominated ever since Double Wahala started, but last night marked the turn of the tide. 

First it looked as though Ifu Ennada was going to take the title until Ahneeka came through with a bang! She literally stunned everyone when she cremated the Arena Games in less than 2 minutes. None of the guys came close.

Unity

There has been a lot of tension in the House of late, and last night, it was refreshing to see the Housemates cheering each other on and being super supportive of one another. The Pepsi “Roc Da Mat” challenge definitely brought out some savage behaviour in many of the Housemates so tonight was very much a unifying experience all around.

Gelah Forever

Ahneeka has been sharpening her game a lot lately, her pairing with Angel has definitely proved to be beneficial as she has found a lot of confidence in herself and also started to plot and scheme alongside her partner in crime.  Last night was just another example of how Gelah are moving from strength to strength as a pair.

