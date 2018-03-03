News Feed

#BBNaija 2018: My Relationship With Cee-C Is Over – Tobi Reveals During Diary Session

The sizzling romance between Big Brother 2018 housemates, Tobi and Cee-C, might be heading for the rocks after a revelation was made during the diary session last night.
 

Tobi and Cee-C

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi on Friday, said his relationship with fellow housemate, Cee-C has “faded out.”

Tobi made the disclosure while responding to question from Biggie on romantic affiliations among housemate.

 Speaking during his diary session, Tobi said, “The pairs in the house, my own has scattered; I like her very much from when we got to know each other but gradually it faded out.”

Recall that Tobi was last Friday, caught making love to Cee-C in the house.

Again, Tobi and Cee-C were on Tuesday caught on camera kissing.

However, their relationship took a dramatic twist as Tobi nominated Cee-C for eviction.

Explaining his reasons for putting Cee-C and her new partner Lolu up for eviction, Toby had earlier said, “This is my principle. This is my life and what I believe. The way Lolu is talking, it makes me feel so bad but I just want people to also see things my way.”

