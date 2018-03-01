Entertainment

#BBNaija 2018: Nina reveals what she thinks about Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky who is a huge fan of BBNaija housemate, Nina and also supported TBoss last year has been gushing over Nina while vowing to give her all his support.

Well, it appears the feeling is mutual as Nina declared her love for Bobrisky this evening.

While gisting with Angel, Rico and Lolu,Bobrisky’s name came up and Nina declared her love for him saying

”I love Bobrisky.He sounds like a nice ‘person.I’m even following him on snap.His snaps are very interesting.I’m about people being themselves .

source: Gistreel


