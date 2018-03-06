BBNaija 2018: Tobi, Miracle Reveal The Housemates Whom They Want Evicted

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Tobi and Miracle have spoken on the housemates they want evicted from the reality show next Sunday.

Tobi who made his revelation during the Big brother diary session after nominations said he would love to see Leo and Ifu Ennada evicted. He had said this because they are his least favourite housemates.

When queried on who he would love to save, Tobi went for Miracle and Anto.

“If I have my way I would save myself and Miracle then evict Lifu”. Leo and Ifu Ennada are my least favourite housemates,” he said.

Miracle, on the other hand told Big Brother during his diary session that he would love to save Tobi and want Cee-c out of the show.

“I want the viewers to save me and Tobi but would like Cee-c to leave the house,” he said.

The housemates up for eviction this week are Lifu, Tolex, Mito and Ceelo.

Source: Naijaloaded