Cee-C

If you are to judge a book by its cover, then the book of Cee-C will be vividly misjudged.

In this undated throwback photo of the curvy young lawyer, she looks so innocent as against the drama she has orchestrated in the ongoing Big Brother Naija contest.

Cee-C who has been linked to T-Boss of the Big Brother 2017 fame. She is currently in a dramatic housemate with the present Head of House, Tobi.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria