BBNaija: Ahneeka Replies Those Body Shaming Her Face



Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ahneeka who left the Big Brother house this last Sunday finally has the liberty to reply those who are body shaming her face and she’s done it!



Sharing the photo of herself above on her Instagram page, she wrote,

“let’s talk acne y’all… what do you think you know about the struggle… don’t be an a*s because you’re lucky… sit down… be humble and learn… big love to all #acnefighters. #ahneekaisready … #stopbodyshaming. #acneisnotacrime”

This comes after a Twitter user said the evicted housemate’s pimples were the reason she and her pair, Angel got evicted from the show.

The Twitter user wrote:

Aswear, it was ahneeka’s pimple that evicted the Angel and ahneeka pair.

No more tai chi in the morning again#BBNaija

The lovely and her strategic partner, Angel, arrived Lagos earlier today – the duo arrived at the Muritala Muhammad International airport in Lagos and were welcomed by friends, family and fans who were all excited to see her.