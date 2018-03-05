BBNaija: Ahneeka’s Pimples caused her eviction — Guy



Yesterday 4th of March saw Big Brother Naija Housemates, Gelah (Angel and Ahneeka) leave the house, with hopes of winning the 45 million naira grand prize get dashed.

The housemates who were up for eviction alongside other housemates, CeeLo (Cee-C and Lolu); Lifu (Ifu Ennada and Leo), had the least percentage of cotes.

Pair CEELO had the most votes with a percentage of 44.67%, followed by pair, LIFU, with a percentage of 28.37 while pair Geelah had the least votes with a percentage of 26.97.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu also announced that this is the last week fans will be voting for the housemates as pairs as they will be dissolved next week.

All of Miracle, Nina, Tobi, Cee-C, Teddy A, Bam Bam, Alex, Anto, Lolu and Rico, Leo and Ifu Ennada are still in the running for the game’s prize money of ₦45 million.

Its somewhat saddening that viewers would no longer catch the glimpse of the Gelah’s pair.

A Twitter user has said Ahneeka’s pimples are the reason they got evicted from the show.

Aswear, it was ahneeka’s pimple that evicted the Angel and ahneeka pair.

No more tai chi in the morning again#BBNaija

— ⚡⚡Zeus ⚡⚡ (@ogbonkus11) March 4, 2018