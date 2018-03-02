Since Big Brother Housemates Teddy A and Bam Bam had s*x in the toilet of Big Brother House a few nights ago, social media has been buzzing with reactions.

Now, Bam Bam’s management has reacted to a report credited to her parents demandiing that their daughter return home immediately.

In a post on her official instagram page, her management said, ‘there’s been a false news circulating on social media about BamBam’s parents requesting for her to leave the big brother house to return home, this news is very false as the supposed person is not family, friend or even supporter of BamBam, I repeat it is COMPLETELY FALSE and as such should be disregarded’.

The statement continued, ‘we do not know the said user from anywhere and as such have serious affiliations with her. It’s the work of unscrupulous elements and it is what it is. Thank you for those who stuck out for us and brought it to our notice. We have come a long way together under such short time which seems like years but you all have been constantly supportive through the good and bad and for this we deeply appreciate. We crave your indulgence to please spread this news and continue to show your support as we stand together to ensure victory is ours by Gods grace’.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog