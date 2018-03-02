BBnaija: Bambam’s Management Clears The Air After Her ‘Toilet Incident’ With Teddy A

After videos circulated on social media showing Big Brother Housemates Teddy A and Bambam allegedly engaging in s*xual intercourse inside the toilet a few nights ago, news circulated online that the parents of the girl reportedly demanded that she quit the show over the incident.

Bambam who said she’s a born-again Christian had made it known in the house about her moral stance shocked many people after she was reporteldy caught in the act with Teddy A inside the toilet.

However, the girl’s management have issued a statement over the incident.

In a post on her official instagram page, her management said, “Thank you all so much for your firm support and loyalty, we appreciate you all a lot.

There’s been a false news circulating on social media about BamBam’s parents requesting for her to leave the big brother house to return home, this news is very false as the supposed person is not family, friend or even supporter of Bambam, I repeat it is COMPLETELY FALSE and as such should be disregarded.

We do not know the said user from anywhere and as such have serious affiliations with her. It’s the work of unscrupulous elements and it is what it is. Thank you for those who stuck out for us and brought it to our notice.

We have come a long way together under such short time which seems like years but you all have been constantly supportive through the good and bad and for this we deeply appreciate.

We crave your indulgence to please spread this news and continue to show your support as we stand together to ensure victory is ours by Gods grace.”

