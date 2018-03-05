Entertainment

#BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Evicted Housemate, Khloe Bitto And Dee-One.

Self-acclaimed Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has shown that he is a die-hard fan of the ongoing Big Brother Naija show – matter of fact, his favourite housemate in the house is fair-skinned Nina.

The bleaching expert, known for causing controversies took to his Snapchat yesterday to slam and praise some of the evicted housemates.

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, is really happy that Queen Koko, Khloe is out of the house – he calls her a snake and despises her because she didn’t want his favourite housemate, Nina to remain in the house.

He also blasts Bitto and comments on why comedian, Dee-one, left the house…

He shared on his page:

