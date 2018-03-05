Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: Bobrisky Dumps Kcee For Housemate Nina

Big brother Nigeria 2018 tagged ‘Double Wahala’ is continuously giving so many people lots of joy as the drama is not ending anytime soon.

Many celebrities have shown love to their favorite housemate by urging the general public to vote them to winning.

Bobrisky is not left out as he has issued that he admires the personality that Nina possess.

Nigerian cross dresser Bobrisky said that he loves Nina and with the personality she highlights it is impossible not to love her.

Because this development, he has used the opportunity to pled with his fans to vote Nina so she can emerge the winner of the show.

“Nina to show you how much i love you. I am officially following you back asap on IG.“Like you won my heart. Your personality is just too interesting. love you @nina_ivy.” He said.

In case you missed it, Bobrisky has let out his voice on BBNaija; he said that the grand prize in BBNaija is too small that instead he will be going to Big Brother Africa.

Meanwhile in the house, Nina revealed in a conversation with the other housemate Lolu, Angel and Rico that she loves Bobrisky, she said she loves the way Bobrisky embraces his personality without minding what the society say or does.


Tags

You may also like

Seeing Is Believing: We Can Bring The Trophy Home

Kwam1 de Ultimate marks 61st Birthday with Legal Marriage Ceremony

Actress Biodun Okeowo Goes Out Shopping With Bum Shot [PICS]

“Real Men Proposes With Pregnancy Not Ring” — Nigerian Man

Police Arrests Shatta Wale For Assaulting Police Officer

BBNaija: BamBam wins head of house

Omawumi Begs Her Fans For Assistance, Many Fans Oblige (Photos)

Tonto Dike’s Ex Husband, Olakunle Churchill Shares Throwback Pictures With His Son And Obasanjo

RRS nabs father, son for selling hard drugs to school pupils

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *