BBNaija: Cee-C Now Single And Searching

The contentious housemate, Cee-C appears to have sent a cryptic message to her off and on lover, Tobi, as she claims she is single.

Cee-C

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C has revealed that she is single, searching but unvailable.

Cee-C who seems to be in romantically involved with fellow housemate, Tobi disclosed this on Friday morning.

Recall that the pair were on Friday last week caught making out in the house recently. According to her, although she is single and searching, she does not want to make herself available for any kind of guy.

“Me, I am single and searching but not available to just anyone.”

She further mentioned one Diddy who she claims is more like a brother.

“For me Diddy outside the house is more of a brother than a lover,” Cee-C added.

However, their relation took a dramatic twist as Tobi nominated Cee-C for eviction on Monday.

Explaining his reasons for putting up Cee-C and her new partner Lolu up for eviction, Toby said, “This is my principle. This is my life and what I believe. The way Lolu is talking, it makes me feel so bad but I just want people to also see things my way.”