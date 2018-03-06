BBNaija: Excitement As Fans Troop Out To Welcome Evicted Housemate, Ahneeka As She Arrives Lagos (Photos)

The evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka, has received a rousing welcome after she arrived in Lagos.

Ahneeka, one of the Big Brother Naija housemates, who was evicted from the on-going third season of the reality show alongside her partner, Angel, has arrived Lagos.

The duo arrived at the Murtala Muhammend International airport in Lagos, last night.

Ahneeka was given a rousing welcome as she was seen on camera surrounded by her many fans, friends and family who were all excited to see her.

