BBNaija: Fans Campaign For Miracle With Bottled Water (Photos)



As housemates nominated for possible eviction this week have been announced, fans have begun soliciting for votes for their favourite housemates.

All social media platforms is filled with banners and posters of fans begging others to vote for their favourite housemates – one that’s of interest to us is a photo showing racks of bottled water with labels showing the picture of housemate, Miracle.

Well, you can say that #teammiracle are not playing and they’re ready to do everything in their power to put their favourite housemate on top of the throne.

The Live Nominations for Big Brother Naija 2018, week took place on Monday evening, day 36 – there currently are 6 pairs, a total of 12 housemates, and they all participated in the nominations exercise in their various pairs on Monday.

Here’s how the six housemates pairs nominated on Monday,

1. Leo and Ifu Ennada nominated — Miracle & Anto and Teddy A & Nina

2. Teddy A and Nina nominated — Cee-C & Lolu and Tobi & Alex

3. Cee-C and Lolu nominated — Tobi & Alex and Miracle & Anto

4. Tobi and Alex nominated — Teddy A & Nina and Miracle & Anto

5. Miracle and Anto nominated — Leo & Ifu Ennada and Tobi & Alex

6. Bambam and Rico Swavey nominated — Miracle & Anto and Leo & Ifu Ennada

So following today’s nominations, below is a summary showing the number of nominations each pair has received;

1. Team Mito ‘Miracle & Anto’ — 4

2. Team Tolex ‘Tobi & Alex’ — 3

3. Team Tena ‘Teddy A & Nina’ — 2

4. Team Lifu ‘Leo & Ifu Ennada’ — 2

5. Team Ceelo ‘Cee-C & Lolu’ — 1

However BamBam used her veto power in saving Teddy A and Nina (TENA), and replaced them with CEELO; Cee-C and Lolu.

BamBam clinched the coveted position, after battling with Alex, BamBam, Tobi and Leo who qualified for the challenge earlier today.