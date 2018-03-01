News Feed

BBNaija: Former Housemate, Princess Comments On Bambam-Teddy A Toilet S*xcapade

 

Princess

Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Princess has reacted to Teddy A and Bambam s*xcapade.

Recall that Teddy A and Bambam set the internet on fire after they were caught on Monday night having s*x in the toilet. 

Princess wondered why Bambam and Teddy A were being condemned for having s*x in the house even when Nigerians claim that housemates are not real.

She, however, pleaded with Nigerians to tamper justice with mercy.

Princess said, ”Where is the love, A few hours ago they were our favourite.

”What do people really want? next thing you are complaining housemates are not real and a few people are being real and they are been crucified.

”Please guys, Let us temper justice with mercy, let us not forget that they are human beings and it is not easy being in the Big brother house.”

