Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: I have no plan to date Alex after the show — Leo

It appears the romantic feeling between Big Brother Naija housemates ,Leo and Alex isn’t mutual.

It has become common knowledge that Alex is so into Leo that she virtually spends a huge chunk of her time in the house, laying in bed with him.

On Friday, when asked during her diary session about the state of their ‘relationship’.She revealed she genuinely likes Leo and they have plans to continue being close outside the Big Brother Naija house.

On his part,Leo told Big Brother he has no plans to date Alex as he already has someone he is interested in outside the house.


Tags

You may also like

Flexible Halle Berry, 51, shows off her yoga prowess in new photo

Spanish rapper sentenced to prison for glorifying terror on Twitter

Rick Ross’ family rush to hospital in panic as the rapper battles for his life (photos)

“My world, my everything!” – Iceberg Slim celebrates Juliet Ibrahim as she turns a year older

Kelly Rowland shows off her perfect bikini body…(photos)

Golden Curvy Models applauds Black Panther

Check out this cute photo of Yvonne Orji and Jidenna posing together

Kourtney calls her sister Khloe Kardashian a ‘F**king pregnant whore’ during explosive argument (Video)

WATCH VIDEO: Odunlade Adekola And Funke Akindele Will Make You Lose Your Morals With Funny This Skit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *