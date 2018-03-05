BBNaija: I’m In Love With Miracle – Nina Finally Admits

Nina and Miracle
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has professed love for fellow housemate, Miracle.
In a chat with Miracle and Rico, Nina said she was on the reality television show for the money but has now found love.
According to Nina, “At first I said no love, didn’t come here for love but now the story ‘don change’ am now in love”.
1 Comment
Its free world love is allowed but but try achieve ur aim so that when love crack down u lay on ur achievement u stil have my vote#nina