BBNaija: I’m In Love With Miracle – Nina Finally Admits

Nina and Miracle

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has professed love for fellow housemate, Miracle.

In a chat with Miracle and Rico, Nina said she was on the reality television show for the money but has now found love.

According to Nina, “At first I said no love, didn’t come here for love but now the story ‘don change’ am now in love”.

