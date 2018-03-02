Entertainment

BBNaija: Lasisi Elenu Reacts To Lolu’s Erected Joystick With A Funny Video

So, aside from the ladies in the Big Brother Naija house showing off what their mamas gave them, the guys are inadvertently doing the same.

Evicted housemate, Bitto became popular for his huge member during his time in the reality show, well it turns out Lolu is also gifted in that department.

Lolu exposed his eggplant last night. The incident happened when he stood up after having a conversation with fellow housemate, Anto.

The commentary made by popular Instagram comedian, Lasisi made it hilarious.

Watch the hilarious video in the link below;

Source: Naijaloaded


