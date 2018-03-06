Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: “My Boss Sacked Me At 19 For Refusing To Sleep With Him” – Ifu Ennada

Ifu in a conversation with fellow housemates Leo and Teddy A revealed she lost her first job because she didn’t agree to sleep with her boss. She continued that her boss is late now and it was really hurtful at that age to loose a job she was all excited about.

She said:

“My first job at 19 was lost because I refused s*xual relationship with my former boss, funny enough he is late now.”

Recall, Ifu, who survived eviction on Sunday lambasted fellow housemate, Bambam for being a fake one.

Speaking during her diary session with Biggie, Ennada, described Bambam as the dirtiest housemate in terms of thoughts – Ennada is quoted as saying,

“Bambam is not real, she has the dirtiest thought. She is not real, she tried to do me bad.”


