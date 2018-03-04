BBNaija: Romantic Partners Bambam & Teddy A Fight Over Food (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Bambam and Teddy A took their romance to a whole new level after they got into a little fight with Teddy A calling Bambam out for wanting to have an extra piece of chicken while she hadn’t finished the one served last night.

He felt that was selfish of her and equivalent to cheating the system. Bam Bam tried to defend herself by explaining that the morning’s share was rightfully hers and therefore, she wasn’t trying to cheat anyone of a meal.

Teddy A seemed to be very passionate about the issue that kept insisting she was wrong. During Bam Bam’s DIary session, she explained how everything actually happened..

See in the video below:

You just have to give it up to Big Brother; he's hilarious…. 😆😂🤣#BBNaija #BBNaijaUpdates pic.twitter.com/Mj4ADiHsy1 — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaijaTrails) March 2, 2018

Source: Naijaloaded