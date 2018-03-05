News Feed

BBNaija: Teddy A Finally Professes Love To Bambam In Poetic Way

 

Bambam and Teddy A

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Teddy A has professed his love publicly for housemate, Bambam.

Speaking to Bambam on Monday morning, he said “In this land, we will not shrink, we will not fall because we are royalty.

“I found you when you found me, I was not made for you, either were you made for me”

“But the right tailor tailored you with clothes to my body, then I realised you are a rare fabric I could wrap myself around and depend on.

“I love you , you are a wonderful fabric.”

Recall that Teddy A and Bambam, who were former strategic partners, were caught having s*x in the toilet last week.

Their escapade was revealed at a time when Miracle said all housemates have had s*x, especially in the toilet, the reason for missing condoms.

