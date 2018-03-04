News Feed

#BBNaija: Tobi Is A Piece Of Shit, I Hate His Presence Around Me – Cee-C Engages In Heated Argument

 

Tobi and Cee-C

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C on Saturday night, said she hates to see his fellow housemate, Tobi around her.

The controversial reality TV star said this during a quarrel between her and Tobi after the weekly house party.

In a heated argument that ensued between them, Cee-C also said Tobi, who was her former strategic partner lacked common sense.

She said, “There is nothing between me and Tobi. I hate his presence. I don’t care about you, you don’t exist in this house; just let me be.

 

“You don’t have common sense, you know nothing; just go away. Tobi is a piece of shit.”

Speaking with Rico, who tried to pacify her, Cee-C said, “Please tell him to leave me alone.”

Their relation took a dramatic twist after Tobi nominated Cee-C for eviction.

Explaining his reasons for putting Cee-C and her new partner, Lolu up for eviction, Toby said, “This is my principle. This is my life and what I believe. The way Lolu is talking, it makes me feel so bad but I just want people to also see things my way.”

