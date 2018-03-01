BBNaija: Tobi takes Cee-C out on a date to talk things over

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), ‘Double Wahala’ this week’s Head of House, Tobi on Wednesday (Day 31) took his embattled former partner, Cee-C out on a date to enable them talk things through.

Things have not been rosy between Tobi and Cee-C for some time now, but they improved on their friendship yesterday. With the last nightdate, one can only hope for the better between them.

Tobi and Cee-C try to bring back their grass' green by going on a date and talking things through. What are your thoughts? #BBNaija https://t.co/c6a5m27qgz pic.twitter.com/uHeGQvrYBR — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) February 28, 2018

Source – Juliablaise