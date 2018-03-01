Entertainment

#BBNaija: Tobi takes Cee-C out on a date to talk things over

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), ‘Double Wahala’ this week’s Head of House, Tobi on Wednesday (Day 31) took his embattled former partner, Cee-C out on a date to enable them talk things through.

Things have not been rosy between Tobi and Cee-C for some time now, but they improved on their friendship yesterday. With the last nightdate, one can only hope for the better between them.

Source – Juliablaise


