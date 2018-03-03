BBNaija Toilet S*xcapade: Me And Bam Bam Are Just Having Fun – Teddy A

Teddy-A one of the entertaining housemates of Nigeria’s ongoing reality television show, Big Brother Naija, has opened on his romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Bam Bam.

Teddy and Bam Bam

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Teddy A, has revealed that his romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Bam Bam is just for show, insisting that he has a girlfriend.

Teddy A, a music artiste, said this during his diary session last night when Big Brother asked Teddy which relationship in the house he felt was genuine.

Responding, Teddy A told Big Brother it was “probably Alex and Leo.”

He added that when he got into the house, he told everyone who cared to listen that he had a girlfriend.

Teddy A and Bam Bam formerly known as Bamteddy, were strategic partners which later turned into romance.

He added “I let Bam Bam know and told her not to come close but as time went by, our arguments stopped and I got to see a different side of her.

“It doesn’t change the fact that I have a girlfriend. I and Bam Bam are just having fun.”