BBNaija2018: Why I Hate Tobi’s Presence Around Me – Cee-C

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C on Saturday said she hates to see Tobi around her.

The housemate said this during a quarrel between her and Tobi after the weekly house party.

In a heated argument that ensued between them, Cee-C also said Tobi, who was her former strategic partner lacked common sense.

Cee-C said:-

“There is nothing between me and Tobi. I hate his presence. I don’t care about you, you don’t exist in this house; just let me be. “You don’t have common sense, you know nothing; just go away. Tobi is a piece of shit.”

Speaking with Rico, who tried to pacify her, Cee-C said:-

“Please tell him to leave me alone.”

