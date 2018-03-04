Entertainment

#BBNaija2018: Leo Reveals Why Tobi & Cee-C Always Fight (See Why)

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Leo on Saturday revealed why Tobi and Cee-C are constantly fighting.

Leo said Tobi’s refusal to show seriousness about their relationship was responsible for the constant fight between them.

He said this while speaking with Tobi after a heated argument with Cee-C shortly after the house weekend party.

According to Leo:-

“She wants you to show seriousness, that’s what is causing your fights. Cee-C is possessive but she cares about you.”

Recall that Tobi had been caught making love to Cee-C in the house.

Again, Tobi and Cee-C had earlier been caught on camera kissing.

However, their relation took a dramatic twist as Tobi nominated Cee-C for eviction.

Explaining his reasons for putting Cee-C and her new partner Lolu up for eviction, Toby said, “This is my principle. This is my life and what I believe. The way Lolu is talking, it makes me feel so bad but I just want people to also see things my way.”

Source: Naijaloaded


