BBNaija2018: “You Should Be Like Ifu Ennada” — Teddy A Tells Bambam

Big Brother Naija housemate, Teddy A, has told his former strategic partner, BamBam, that she should try to replicate the life and style of fellow housemate, Ifu Ennada.

Teddy A, the songwriter and singer, in a bid to tutor BamBam on how to socialize and live her life, pointed that she wasn’t being herself.

Teddy A told Bambam, who is said to be a chorister in one of the leading Pentecostal Churches in the country and whose father is also an elder in the church, to start taking responsibility of her own life.

This came when they both spent time together after the Sunday’s eviction show.

Teddy A is quoted as saying:-

“You must start living your life. Come out of your shell. “Bambam, you are good but you seem to be subjecting yourself to some certain things, I don’t know. “See, you are in Big Brother’s house and its left for you to make the best of it. “Anyone who feels they’re too good for things that happen in the house shouldn’t have come here at all, do you get? “Here, if you want to wear ripped jeans, wear them. If it is short gowns, whatever it is, do wear it. “Do you known why I love Ifu Ennada? Come on, that girl is in control of herself. This moment she’s saying ‘I’m gonna suck your d**k,” the next moment she’s asking for a drink. That girl’s wide. She’s just herself. That’s how you should be. “Not trying to live like her, but you must bring out the best in you.”

Not long ago, Ifu Ennada, also had a comment about BamBam herself when she spoke during her diary session with Biggie – she described Bambam as the dirtiest housemate in terms of thoughts.

Ennada is quoted as saying:-

“Bambam is not real, she has the dirtiest thought. She is not real, she tried to do me bad.”

Source: Naijaloaded