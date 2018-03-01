Beautiful Couple: Checkout What Cristiano Ronaldo And His Girlfriend Were Spotted Doing In Madrid

These are photos showing footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez headed out for a stroll in Madrid together.

According to Daily Mail UK, the pair were pictured on Monday prior to Real Madrid’s shock 1-0 defeat by Espanyol the following day.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who is mother of his daughter Alana Martina, put the shades on for some shopping in the Spanish capital.

The duo walked arm-in-arm, both carrying their purses, decked out in designer clothing.