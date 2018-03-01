News Feed

Beautiful Couple: Checkout What Cristiano Ronaldo And His Girlfriend Were Spotted Doing In Madrid

These are photos showing footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez headed out for a stroll in Madrid together. 

According to Daily Mail UK, the pair were pictured on Monday prior to Real Madrid’s shock 1-0 defeat by Espanyol the following day. 

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who is mother of his daughter Alana Martina, put the shades on for some shopping in the Spanish capital. 

The duo walked arm-in-arm, both carrying their purses, decked out in designer clothing. 

Ronaldo was rested for Tuesday’s clash and Real slumped to defeat in his stead. 

Quique Sanchez Flores’ team had not beaten the Spanish champions in their last 20 attempts in the league but with Gerard Moreno’s injury time winner they celebrated a famous win.

Moreno’s winner means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now ten points adrift of Atletico Madrid in second and 14 points behind leaders Barcelona. 

On Saturday Ronaldo and Co welcome Getafe to the Bernabeu but the Portugese striker could be rested again ahead of the midweek Champions League second leg tie against PSG. 

