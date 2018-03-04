Beautiful DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend Spotted Getting All Loved Up On Set Of New Music Video (Photo)

Nigerian music lovers on social media have come to know of DJ Cuppy’s strong attachment with Asa Asika, her boyfriend.

The popular Nigerian disc jockey whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola and is currently dating Asa Asika who happens to be Davido’s manager.

The two lovebirds have been spotted in many places together and have even appeared in a bedroom photo which was shared by the excited DJ.

Now, a new photo of the couple has emerged and fans are loving the chemistry between them.

This new photo (seen above) was taken on the set of DJ Cuppy’s new musical video in Dubai which she shared recently.

Fan have joked that the young lady is so in love that she can’t get her hands off the young man.

