Beautiful Photos From Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s 76th Birthday Celebration

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Here are cute photos of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, his wife and children celebrating his 76th birthday today. A big cake showing the man of God’s age could be visibly seen on the big cake.

Adeboye was born on the 2nd of March 1942. Through his ministry he has brought many souls to Christ.

The man of God could be seen flanked by family members at his church. Many people have congratulated him on his birthday especially as God has granted him good health.

