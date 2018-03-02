Beautiful Photos From The Naming Ceremony Of Alaafin of Oyo’s Adorable Twins

Family, friends and well-wishers gathered today as Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s twins were christened at the palace.

Olori Memunat and her twins

Olori Memunat, wife of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has shared cute photos from the naming ceremony of her twins which was held at the palace. Recall that the Alaafin recently welcomed two sets of twins with his two young wives.

Olori Memunat gave birth first. The naming ceremony held at the palace attracted important dignitaries.