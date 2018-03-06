Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: BAMBAM BECOMES NEW HEAD OF HOUSE

As always, the HoH Challenge took place to select the new head of house. Leo, Tobi, Bambam and Alex were able to balance for their lives and earned a push in the right direction during the task, however, Bambam managed to bag Bamco the coveted HoH title.


The task was to use their petroleum jelly greased noses to collect cotton balls from one bowl and deposit them into another without the aid of their other body parts.

Bambam’s efforts saw her tally an impressive twenty balls, a whole five balls more than her nearest competition, Leo and Alex who tied at fifteen; bagging her very first victory and of course, the high chair.

The games have certainly just begun for her and Rico having being saved from eviction last week.

