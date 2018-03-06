Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: CEE C PUTS TOBI UP FOR EVICTION, EXPLAINS WHY

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c has nominated her on and off partner for eviction. Tobi earlier last week, put Cee C up for eviction which she escaped. This might be a tit for tat kind of behavior, but Cee C has revealed reasons for putting up her former strategic partner, Tobi for this week’s eviction.

Cee-c, speaking with big brother during the diary session said she wants Tobi to feel the pressure of being nominated.
Tobi who was the head of house last week, had said his principle made him put up his former partner, Cee-c for eviction. Now, according to her, Tobi is too relaxed, and if she does not put him up for eviction, he won’t be strong in the game.

In her words, ”I want Tobi to know how it feels to be nominated. He is too relaxed, If I don’t put him up, he won’t be strong in the game.

