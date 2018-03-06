Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: HOW NINA ASKED MIRACLE TO MAKE LOVE TO HER AGAIN

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina has romantically demanded s*x from fellow housemate and romantic partner, Miracle.

Nina and Miracle who had already known each other before coming into the Big Brother House, chose each other as strategic partners at the very beginning of the show.

They were later separated and paired with other housemates, they have however been caught having s*x in Big Brother house twice. Earlier today, the two housemates were seen discussing s*x.
Miracle started by saying, “I was calling so that I could kiss you. I really missed you right now.”

Nina said, “I want something from you.”

This time, Miracle responded to by saying, “You want food? As he leaned towards Nina, for a kiss, she (Nina) added, touching his face, “I want to make love,” and they both laughed.

