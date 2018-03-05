BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: “I LOVE YOU, REGARDLESS OF HOW MANY TIMES YOU PUT ME UP FOR EVICTION”- CEE C TO TOBI

Big Brother Naija 2018 most controversial housemate, Cee-C on Sunday professed love for fellow housemate, Tobi.



Cee C and Tobi have been in an on-off relationship since the reality show started, in a letter she wrote to Tobi before the eviction show, Cee-C said, “I love you” regardless of how “many times you put me up for eviction” and make the “world think I’m troublesome.”

The letter reads, “You don’t expect people to understand who you really are, regardless I love you. No matter how many times you put me up for eviction and use abuse words on me, tell the world about how troublesome you think I am.”

Tobi was Cee C’s first strategic partner and the pair were first caught making love in the house.

Both housemates were caught again on camera kissing. However, their relationship took a dramatic twist when Tobi nominated Cee-C for eviction. Both housemates seem to have made up after this however.

