Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ifu Ennada has disclosed that she is not s*x starved in the house.



The housemate who seems not to be in any s*xual relationship in the reality show disclosed this while speaking to housemates on her s*x life.

“I am not s*x starved. I don’t have a s*x life. My emotions are not entangled,”Ifu ennada said.

Ifu, sometimes ago claimed she is a virgin.

According to her, she refused to give in to K brulé, because K-brule is a boy not a man. Ifu has also referred to Bambam as the housemate with the dirtiest thoughts.

Ifu Ennada is paired with Leo and they are up for eviction.

