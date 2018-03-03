Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: LOLU GETS EMBARRASSING ERECTION FOR ANTO, BREAKS HOUSE RULES WITH CEE C

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Lolu was recently caught on camera having an erection for Anto.

Earlier on evicted housemate, Bitto trended online for having an erection while comforting female house mate, Nina who was seemingly shedding tears.

However, this time around Lolu was having a conversation with Anto when he had an erection.

It was caught on camera after he stood up away from her.
Lolu and Anto were pairs before Big brother paired Lolu with Cee-c.


Ironically, Lolu got into an heated argument and fight with his controversial partner Cee C recently. All efforts by other housemates to stop them proved , both housemates risk eviction from the big brother house earlier than expected as big brother frowns at open confrontations.

