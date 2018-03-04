BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: MY RELATIONSHIP WITH CEE C IS OVER

Big Brother Naija 3 housemate, Tobi has said on Friday that his relationship with fellow housemate, Cee-C has “faded out.”

Tobi made the disclosure while responding to a question from Biggie on romantic affiliations among housemate.

Speaking during his diary session, Tobi said, “The pairs in the house, my own has scattered; I like her very much from when we got to know each other but gradually it faded out.”

Recall that Tobi was last Friday caught making love to Cee-C in the house.

Tobi and Cee-C were also on Tuesday caught on camera kissing.

However, Tobi nominated Cee-C for eviction.

