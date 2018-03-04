Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: MY RELATIONSHIP WITH CEE C IS OVER

Big Brother Naija 3 housemate, Tobi has said on Friday that his relationship with fellow housemate, Cee-C has “faded out.”

Tobi made the disclosure while responding to a question from Biggie on romantic affiliations among housemate.

Speaking during his diary session, Tobi said, “The pairs in the house, my own has scattered; I like her very much from when we got to know each other but gradually it faded out.”

Recall that Tobi was last Friday caught making love to Cee-C in the house.

Tobi and Cee-C were also on Tuesday caught on camera kissing.

However, Tobi nominated Cee-C for eviction.

Leave a Comment


Tags

You may also like

Flexible Halle Berry, 51, shows off her yoga prowess in new photo

Spanish rapper sentenced to prison for glorifying terror on Twitter

Rick Ross’ family rush to hospital in panic as the rapper battles for his life (photos)

“My world, my everything!” – Iceberg Slim celebrates Juliet Ibrahim as she turns a year older

Kelly Rowland shows off her perfect bikini body…(photos)

Golden Curvy Models applauds Black Panther

Check out this cute photo of Yvonne Orji and Jidenna posing together

Kourtney calls her sister Khloe Kardashian a ‘F**king pregnant whore’ during explosive argument (Video)

WATCH VIDEO: Odunlade Adekola And Funke Akindele Will Make You Lose Your Morals With Funny This Skit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *