Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3:BAMBAM SUPPORTERS REFUTE RUMOURS THAT BAMBAM’S PARENTS WANT HER OUT OF THE HOUSE


Following the recent news, rumours and released s*x video of big brother naija 3 housemates,Bambam and Teddy A, supporters of Bambam, have released the writing below on instagram:

Good day friends of BamBam.
Happy new month
Thank you all so much for your firm support and loyalty, we appreciate you all a lot.
There’s been a false news circulating on social media about BamBam’s parents requesting for her to leave the big brother house to return home, this news is very false as the supposed person is not family, friend or even supporter of BamBam, I repeat it is COMPLETELY FALSE and as such should be disregarded. We do not know the said user from anywhere and as such have serious affiliations with her. It’s the work of unscrupulous elements and it is what it is. Thank you for those who stuck out for us and brought it to our notice.

We have come a long way together under such short time which seems like years but you all have been constantly supportive through the good and bad and for this we deeply appreciate.
We crave your indulgence to please spread this news and continue to show your support as we stand together to ensure victory is ours by Gods grace.

Still on #istandwithbambam
#bambamforever #bamco #bambam #bamteddy #bamfam #bamfamexclusive #bbnaija

Love always
TeamBamBam ???????????
.
.

The post BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3:BAMBAM SUPPORTERS REFUTE RUMOURS THAT BAMBAM’S PARENTS WANT HER OUT OF THE HOUSE appeared first on Olori Supergal.


Tags

You may also like

WIZKID ACQUIRES GOAT AS PET

ATELA DROPS NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO – JANKARA

Africa’s beautiful screen goddess and humanitarian, Juliet Ibrahim releases these photos ahead of her birthday celebration on March 3rd.

Ebony’s Spirit Is Haunting Me In My Dreams – Woman Narrates (video)

9 Short Hairstyles That Will Make You Ditch Your Braids

Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates His 55th Birthday Today (photos)

“You Are A Wack Dj” – Comedian Ushebebe Blast DjCuppy And Her Daddy, Otedola (Video)

Toyin Lawani Is Elegant In New Pictures As She Celebrates Her 37th Birthday

Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *