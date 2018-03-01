BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3:BAMBAM SUPPORTERS REFUTE RUMOURS THAT BAMBAM’S PARENTS WANT HER OUT OF THE HOUSE



Following the recent news, rumours and released s*x video of big brother naija 3 housemates,Bambam and Teddy A, supporters of Bambam, have released the writing below on instagram:

Good day friends of BamBam.

Happy new month

Thank you all so much for your firm support and loyalty, we appreciate you all a lot.

There’s been a false news circulating on social media about BamBam’s parents requesting for her to leave the big brother house to return home, this news is very false as the supposed person is not family, friend or even supporter of BamBam, I repeat it is COMPLETELY FALSE and as such should be disregarded. We do not know the said user from anywhere and as such have serious affiliations with her. It’s the work of unscrupulous elements and it is what it is. Thank you for those who stuck out for us and brought it to our notice.

We have come a long way together under such short time which seems like years but you all have been constantly supportive through the good and bad and for this we deeply appreciate.

We crave your indulgence to please spread this news and continue to show your support as we stand together to ensure victory is ours by Gods grace.

Still on #istandwithbambam

#bambamforever #bamco #bambam #bamteddy #bamfam #bamfamexclusive #bbnaija

Love always

TeamBamBam ???????????

