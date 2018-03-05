Billionaire, Femi Otedola And Daughters Go Clubbing In Dubai (Photos)

Billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola has got to be the coolest dad anywhere in the world.

The billionaire seems to be taking time off making money as he’s pictured in a Dubai club, partying with his daughters, Temi and Florence Otedola.

Last week he was pictured with his daughters, Tolani, Florence (Dj Cuppy) and Africa’s richest man, Dangote in India.



Well looks like Otes with the money is feeling so energetic and youthful lately as he’s just been living it up, from joining Instagram weeks ago, to partying in India, to clubbing in Dubai.

Who knows what’s coming next?